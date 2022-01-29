BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,379,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Koninklijke Philips worth $204,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

