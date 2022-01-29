BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,684,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.52% of Customers Bancorp worth $201,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $57.83 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

