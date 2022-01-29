BlackRock Inc. Sells 160,902 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.35% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $203,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,114 shares of company stock worth $1,663,400 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

