BlackRock Inc. Sells 163,159 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,229,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 163,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.88% of G-III Apparel Group worth $204,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

