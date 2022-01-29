BlackRock Inc. Sells 212,211 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,720,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of Welbilt worth $202,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.72 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

