BlackRock Inc. Sells 41,702 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,469,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,702 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.42% of Cardlytics worth $207,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after buying an additional 253,936 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,959,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,016,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.38. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 56,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,564,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

