BlackRock Inc. Sells 428,373 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,158,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 428,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.17% of LendingClub worth $202,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 296.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in LendingClub by 8.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LendingClub by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

