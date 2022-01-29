BlackRock Inc. Sells 608,668 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.08% of Verint Systems worth $207,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

