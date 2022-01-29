BlackRock Inc. Sells 712,006 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,614,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.09% of Community Health Systems worth $217,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after acquiring an additional 514,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.