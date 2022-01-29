BlackRock Inc. Sells 832,348 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,095,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 832,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.48% of FuelCell Energy worth $208,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of FCEL opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

