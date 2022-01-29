BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.91% of Enstar Group worth $211,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $198.65 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.