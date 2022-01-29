BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.83% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $213,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 157,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 140,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

RETA stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.29. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The company’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

