BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BTA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 54,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,597. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 55,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

