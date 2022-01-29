BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

