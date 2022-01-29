BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
