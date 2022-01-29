BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.19

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.19 and traded as low as $13.19. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 46,683 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
