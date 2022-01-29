BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.19

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.19 and traded as low as $13.19. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 46,683 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 403,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

