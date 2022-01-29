Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

BSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,012. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

