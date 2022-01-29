BlitzPick (XBP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,013.00

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $621,580.99 and $7,013.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014794 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008562 BTC.

About BlitzPick

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

