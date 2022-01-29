Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.70% of Blue Bird worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLBD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $14.54 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $464.81 million, a PE ratio of -1,452.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

