BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Update

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,300 shares, an increase of 196.8% from the December 31st total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 33.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 183,141 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLCT stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

