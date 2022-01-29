BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNCC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.22. BNCCORP has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $6.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 31.57%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

