BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOA Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOAS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,548. BOA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

