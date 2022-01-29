Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 901.88 ($12.17).

BOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.36) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.61) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 844.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 873.99. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 684.45 ($9.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.59).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.