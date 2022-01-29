BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $968,696.57

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002856 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $968,696.57 and $216,169.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.82 or 1.00158733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002403 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.13 or 0.00488252 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,309 coins and its circulating supply is 894,521 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

