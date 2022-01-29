Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $2,412.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,938.80 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,322.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,327.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

