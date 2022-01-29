BORA (BORA) Market Capitalization Achieves $896.66 Million

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. BORA has a market capitalization of $896.66 million and approximately $117.96 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002763 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BORA has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00108547 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA (CRYPTO:BORA) is a coin. It launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

