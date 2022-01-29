Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.12 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,510,371 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £4.99 million and a P/E ratio of -10.30.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.