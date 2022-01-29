Boson Protocol Market Cap Reaches $61.16 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002433 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $61.16 million and $3.48 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00251982 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007217 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

