Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.