Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 401,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B increased its stake in Boston Properties by 33.3% in the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

BXP stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

