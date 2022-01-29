Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,958 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.44. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

