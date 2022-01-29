Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $247,217.11 and approximately $37,393.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004432 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

