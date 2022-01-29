BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.44 ($5.93).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 404 ($5.45) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.44) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.41) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($417.70).

LON:BP opened at GBX 385.45 ($5.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.98 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 330.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 250.35 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 400.55 ($5.40).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

