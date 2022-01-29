BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,300 shares, a growth of 210.9% from the December 31st total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BrainChip stock opened at 0.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.47. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.26 and a 52 week high of 1.82.
About BrainChip
