BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,300 shares, a growth of 210.9% from the December 31st total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BrainChip stock opened at 0.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.47. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.26 and a 52 week high of 1.82.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

