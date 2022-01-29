Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,507 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

