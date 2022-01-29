Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 281,884 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,884 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after buying an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after buying an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,510,000 after buying an additional 303,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

