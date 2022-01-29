Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 29,402 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Signet Jewelers worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,448. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

