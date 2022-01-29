Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Markel worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Markel by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Markel by 4.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 22.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,212.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,233.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,247.19. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $961.66 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

