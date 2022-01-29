Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,433 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,853,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

