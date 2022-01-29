Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of KB Home worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 311,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,732,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

