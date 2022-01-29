Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

