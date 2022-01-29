Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,434 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Xerox worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $72,811,000. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in Xerox by 8.2% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after buying an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $23,599,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 153.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,798,000 after buying an additional 896,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

