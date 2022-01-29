Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $593.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $547.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $700.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

