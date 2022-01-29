Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,365 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of CNX Resources worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,971,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

