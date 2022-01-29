Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.20 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,113 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Allison Transmission worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.40 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.