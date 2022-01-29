Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of LGI Homes worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 43,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $1,848,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $89,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 66.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 34.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $121.78 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.80.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

