Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Qorvo worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $129.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

