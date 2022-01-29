Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 4.7% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,206.97 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,330.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,574.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5,225.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,252.40.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

