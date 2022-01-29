Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.88 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,041 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.