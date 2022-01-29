Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.76 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 92.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $388.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

