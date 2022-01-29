Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $18.22 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of J. M. Smucker worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

